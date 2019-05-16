COOS BAY — The Salvation Army after school program students will be presenting a floor show performance featuring gymnastics and mixed martial arts.
These students have been working hard all year long and they will showcase their talents with an awards ceremony to follow. The floor show event will begin at 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 7, with the gymnastics team first. Award presentations will follow and then the mixed martial arts students will showcase their talent. The Salvation Army gymnasium is located at 1155 Flanagan Ave. in the Empire district of Coos Bay.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate their achievements and share ice cream treats.
For information, call 541-888-9011.