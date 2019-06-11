COOS BAY — The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will host Safety Town 2019 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19. The week long program introduces 4-6 year-olds to safety professionals and teaches basics of fire, water, search and rescue, school bus, pedestrian, and disaster preparedness. The week-long program is just $25 per child and includes a t-shirt. Registration forms are available online at www.great-futures.org, at the Boys & Girls Club office, or email at office@great-futures.org.
Under the guidance of Club staff and volunteer teen instructors, children will learn and practice their safety lessons within a miniature city. Participants are visited by community safety professionals from the Coos Bay Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, Coos 911 Dispatch, Coos Search & Rescue, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Mid-Columbia Bus Company, Coos Bay Police Department, Coos County Emergency Preparedness and more.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is located at 3333 Walnut Ave. in Coos Bay. No child will be turned away due to financial hardship. Please contact the office for scholarship opportunities, 541-267-3635.