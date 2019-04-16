COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Rose Society will present their annual "Magical Memories' Rose Show and Sale Saturday, June 22 at the Coos County OSU Extension Building located at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point. The Show is open to anyone who would like to enter their prize-winning roses in the show. Entries will be accepted 6:30-9:30 a.m. and the club will provide containers.
Home arrangement entries will need to come in their own container.
Judging will begin at 10 a.m. with awards; gift certificate, trophy, and or ribbons will be awarded.
The show will be open to the public from noon-3:30 p.m. Vote for your favorite home arrangement and the best smelling rose. There will be a plant sale in the parking lot.