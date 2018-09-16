COOS BAY — The anticipation has been building for years, when will the cult classic film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Shadow Cast LIVE" appear in the Bay Area? Well, it's going take over Egyptian for two midnight show engagements with full audience interaction.
Preshows will start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, and again Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway in Coos Bay.
The show is presented by Justin Buckles Productions in association with the Egyptian Theatre under the direction of Carol Gates. Gates cast, directed, and produced The Rocky Horror Picture Show in Arizona for more than a decade before relocating to Portland, Ore.
Additional prop bags will be available at the doors for $5. They’ll include rice, toast, newspaper, and more! Sorry no outside props. Small purses and wallets only please. Costumes are strongly encouraged and contestants will have an opportunity to walk away with cold hard cash. Audience must be 17 or older or accompanied by an adult. Admission, will be $15, includes a prop bag at the door, or in advance at www.justinbucklesproductions.com.