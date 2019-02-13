NORTH BEND - Little Theatre on the Bay presents "Ring of Fire," running weekends from Feb. 15 through March 3 at the Historic Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave. in North Bend.
A set of gifted singers and instrumentalists sing through some of the greatest songs of one of America’s most brilliant singer/songwriters, Johnny Cash. Though he is never impersonated, his remarkable life story is told through his music, climaxing in a concert that will both move and exhilarate.
"Ring of Fire" contains over 30 of Johnny Cash’s songs, such as "Daddy Sang Bass," "Ring of Fire" and "I’ve Been Everywhere."
Nels Martin, first time director at LTOB, is an experienced well-rehearsed man who has a vast history with stage and theater, including shows with Disney.
"LTOB feels privileged to have him working on this show," said Jason Moore, LTOB publicity manager.
Newcomers Heather Williams, Bill Kinyoun and Kevin Dean join George Nixon in this small, but stellar cast. Expect only the best from the live band for this show. Music director Fred Corbett put together seasoned musicians with Tom Beckstrom on drums, Mark Isenhart on keyboard, Paul Taylor on electric guitar and Fred Corbett on bass.
“I have been aware of Johnny Cash for as long as I can remember," Martin said. "I liked his music, but I can’t say I was a big fan. It wasn’t until I began research for directing this show, did I realize the genius of the man.
"He became America’s story teller. It is not about style or musical notes. It is about the journey every song takes us on. When you compile those songs together, you have the journey of Johnny Cash’s life. In the songs we see the man. We identify with him in his joy and pain. It has been an honor to discover this man and lead this group of talented performers and musicians into his life and journey.”
Show dates are the Feb. 15, 16 and 17; Feb. 22, 23 and 25; and March 1, 2 and 3. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Doors and box office open one hour before show time. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.thelibertytheatre.org or at the box office on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, call 541-756-4336.