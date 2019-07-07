COQUILLE — Purple Patriot Productions has announced that Rhythms on the River Music Festival will return for the fourth year to Sturdivant Park, just north of Coquille on Highway 42S. It's a day of free live music starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20. This outdoor music event is open to all ages. Music starts at 11 a.m. and continues till 7 p.m.
There will be food and tasty treats, adult beverages, raffles, games with prizes, and other fun surprises. Prepare to stay for the day. The park is day use only but there is plenty of room to set up a tent or dining canopy and throw out lawn chairs along side your barbecue or just bring a hat, sunscreen and a blanket.
Let the kids visit the petting zoo, paint rocks, play Putt Putt Miniature Golf or try out the sit-down dunk tank.
Natural High Dispensary and Coquille Mail & Office Supply will co-sponsor the main stage, and sound will be provided by Sprott Designs (event sound, lighting and video).
Old Timers and Good Chew barbecues have confirmed they will be there as will Cedar Point Growler Station who will host the beer and wine garden for a second year.
Organizer Susanne Swan said, "I'm sooo excited because the City (Coquille) has finally allowed Rhythms to be an annual event!"
Food vendors: Old Timers BBQ will offer specialty sandwiches and Good Chew BBQ
This year's bands coming in from the valley will include: Neil Gregory Johnson, Hectic Week, returning for the fourth time, and Widespread Haze.