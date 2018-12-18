FLORENCE — Logo art for "Coastal Canvas" - the 112th Rhododendron Festival - has been selected by the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce.
To help promote the annual event, the Chamber’s board of directors held a logo design contest, requesting a design that incorporated the event’s name, dates, theme and elements of the area’s natural and man-made beauty.
The winning design was submitted by Chantelle Meyer of Florence. She combined the images of rhododendrons, water, and the Heceta Head Lighthouse on an artist’s palette. Included are the words 112th annual Rhododendron Festival, Coastal Canvas, Florence, Oregon, and the festival’s dates of May 17 to 19, 2019.
“There’s really been a resurgence and interest in public art in Florence,” says Meyer. “It’s been part of the driving force with the Florence Urban Renewal Agency and the City of Florence’s public art committee. As soon as I heard about the theme I asked myself, ‘what do artists use?’ A palette immediately came to mind. I thought that would make a fun element to start with.”
This year's winning festival theme was submitted by Marsha Horner of Florence.
“With ‘Coastal Canvas’ as the theme for the 2019 Rhododendron Festival, it highlights our arts community and opens the door showing off the area’s natural beauty and the beauty crafted by local artists,” said Chamber Executive Director Bettina Hannigan.
“We live in an open canvas and we can use what is around us to build upon to thrive as a community. We have outstanding visual arts, culinary arts, theater/performing arts, and more here in the Siuslaw Region. Celebrating the arts with our neighbors and guests to our area will showcase this area’s creativity,” said Chamber member Jo Beaudreaux, owner of BeauxArts Fine Art Materials and Gallery, and member of the Florence Public Arts Committee.
“We are delighted with both Marsha’s idea for the theme and Chantelle’s design for its vibrancy and how it conveys natural and man-made artistry of our area,” added Hannigan.
This year’s logo will soon start appearing in print, broadcast and online materials to promote the event and draw visitors to Florence. The logo will be printed on commemorative pins, banners, advertisements and print guides. The Rhododendron Court will sell pins featuring the logo, the proceeds fro which will go toward scholarships for Queen Rhododendra, the King of the Coast, and members of the Rhody Court.
For more information on the 2019 Rhododendron Festival, including applications for the Rhododendron Court, contact the Chamber at events@FlorenceChamber.com or 541-997-3128.