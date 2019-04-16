COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society members Pete and Candy Baumer will be demonstrating techniques for preparing rhododendron flower trusses for judged competition. The Baumer’s also plan to discuss different aspects of judging the flower trusses. The SWORS members and the public are welcome to bring trusses from their home gardens for the grooming and judging demonstrations. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in the Coos Curry Housing Authority Building, located on 1700 Monroe St., in North Bend.
The Chapter program is the prelude to the annual Show and Sale Saturday, April 27, inside Pony Village Mall. The public is invited to enter their flower trusses into this show. Your can bring as many varieties of rhododendrons and/or azaleas as your garden may have in bloom, but only one flower truss of each variety.
There is a class (category) for floral displays featuring rhododendrons and azaleas. Only one floral entry per person will be accepted. Rhododendron and azalea blooms can both be used in the floral display and any color combinations. Entries are due by 9 a.m., prior to the plant sale which is set to begin at 9.
The sale will feature some new hybrid and old standard varieties for sale from nursery wholesaler Thompson Nursery located in Waldport and azaleas and hybrids from the Log Cabin Nursery located in Springfield. The chapter tries to obtain varieties not sold at the local garden spots.