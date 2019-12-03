{{featured_button_text}}
Bird Dreams by Carolyn LeGrande

 Contributed photo

COOS BAY — A fourth exhibit will be featured at Coos Art Museum from Dec.13-Feb. 8, featuring a special exhibition of works drawn from the museum's rental/sales gallery. Art from local and regional artists will be on view in the Maggie Karl and Vaughan galleries featuring artworks that will include a variety of styles, media and sizes.

The public opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.

Three Boats by Charles Edmunds

The artworks will be available for immediate sale or may be rented by Coos Art Museum members. This is a great opportunity to learn about the rental/sales gallery and the participating artists. It is also a perfect occasion to support both the museum and local artists while acquiring a unique gift for the holidays, according to organizers.

