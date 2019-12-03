COOS BAY — A fourth exhibit will be featured at Coos Art Museum from Dec.13-Feb. 8, featuring a special exhibition of works drawn from the museum's rental/sales gallery. Art from local and regional artists will be on view in the Maggie Karl and Vaughan galleries featuring artworks that will include a variety of styles, media and sizes.
The public opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
The artworks will be available for immediate sale or may be rented by Coos Art Museum members. This is a great opportunity to learn about the rental/sales gallery and the participating artists. It is also a perfect occasion to support both the museum and local artists while acquiring a unique gift for the holidays, according to organizers.