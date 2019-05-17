MYRTLE POINT — Looking for a fun way to kick-off the summer? Coos and Douglas County 4-H Camp will be June 18-21, 2019 at Camp Myrtlewood in Bridge, Ore. Our theme this year is “Wilderness Explorers” and you won’t want to miss the fun! Activities include outdoor education, archery, cooking, crafts, field games, hiking and swimming. Camp activities are led by adult and teen 4-H volunteers. Supervision is provided by 24-hour on-site OSU Extension 4-H staff and camp nurse.
Camp is open to all youth who have just completed grades 4-6. and 4-H membership is not required. The registration fee is $155 and includes a camp T-shirt, water bottle, all activities, meals, cabin lodging and bus transportation from Coos Bay, Coquille or Myrtle Point. Partial and full scholarships are available.
For more information or to register, go online to extension.oregonstate.edu/coos/events/2019-4-h-camp-wilderness-explorers, call OSU Extension Service at 541-572-5263, or stop by the OSU Extension Service office at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point.