PORT ORFORD — Redfish Rocks Marine Reserve represents and serves all people on the Southern Oregon Coast so they have invited you to join the Redfish Rocks Community Team as they celebrate the new audiopost overlooking Battle Rock Park. This fun and nostalgic device for all to use. The hand-crank dynamo plays underwater sound recordings of the Redfish Rocks Marine Reserve narrated by local community members.
The ribbon cutting event will take place 3-4 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Battle Rock Visitor Center located at 520 Jefferson St. in Port Orford. The ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Tim Pogwizd will be followed by an opportunity to meet RRCT members will be available to discuss what you can do at Redfish Rocks Marine Reserve: Ongoing citizen science opportunities for all; Redfish Rangers program, at Battle Rock this June through September; Redfish Rocks on the Dock, a party for the community scheduled for July 20, 2019.
Join RRCT as a team member, volunteer or friend.