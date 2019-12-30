REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY — Oregon Coast Anglers’ “2019 Christmas Trees for Salmon Project” is underway with used Christmas Trees being collected at the southwest corner of the Reedsport Les Schwab Store, just follow the signs. You are asked to remove all lights and decorations and stack trees as neatly as possible. Sorry, but no trees with spray-on snow flocking can be used. Bare trees will be accepted through the end of January.
Christmas Trees for Salmon is a joint project between the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Coast Anglers and local high school students. Oregon Coast Angler volunteers collect trees and provide transportation to predetermined Umpqua River tributary stream locations. The trees will be placed by local high school students under the direction of ODFW Fisheries Biologists. The objective of tree placement is to slow stream flow triggering small gravel to settle out, thus building spawning and rearing habitat for salmon and steelhead.
Oregon Coast Anglers is a group of concerned anglers and businesses located along the Oregon Coast from Florence and the Siuslaw River south to the Chetco River at Brookings. Oregon Coast Anglers is a community-based volunteer organization that works on projects consistent with the best available science, state and ODFW angling objectives. Their goal is to stimulate local economies through increased angling opportunities.
OCA meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Salmon Harbor Marine RV Resort Activity Center located to 100 Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay. Prospective new members are always welcome.
For more information, contact Steve Godin at 541-255-3383.