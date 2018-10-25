PORT ORFORD — Folks, Halloween is just around the corner and, to be safe, here are some things to help you out, and other things pertinent:
Avoid black cats at all cost! Black cats are really witches, you know, who turn themselves into black cats to avoid detection, especially on Halloween.
Tradition has it that, on Halloween, ghosts come back to their earthly world to check things out. To avoid being recognized by these ghosts, people would wear masks when they left their homes after dark, so that the ghosts would think they were fellow spirits and leave them alone. So, make darn sure you wear a mask when out on Halloween night!
During the 1920's and 30's, in America, Halloween had become a community centered event with parades and town-wide parties. By the 1950's, due to an ongoing baby-boom, community parties moved from town civic centers into classrooms, or homes where they could be easily accommodated. During these years trick or treating became more common as populations grew and homes and classrooms were unable to hold all the kids and their parents, so trick or treating became a relatively inexpensive way for an entire community to share in the Halloween celebration.
Borrowing from Irish and English traditions, young women believed that on Halloween they could divine the name, or appearance, of their future husbands by doing tricks with yarn, apple parings or mirrors.
As for our "Jack-O-Lantern" tradition, the idea of carving pumpkins was not realized until the Irish arrived in America way back when. Originally, in Ireland, England and other European countries, where pumpkins did not grow, turnips, rutabagas, gourds, potatoes and beets were hollowed out, carved, and an ember placed inside to ward off evil spirits on "All Hallows Eve." It was found that carving pumpkins was much easier than working with the other vegetables, so, over the years, gourds and the like were pushed aside in favor of pumpkins.
The tradition of carving pumpkins is attributed to a man named "Stingy Jack," and here is his story that dates back hundreds of years:
In Irish history "Stingy Jack" was a miserable, old drunk who liked playing mean tricks on everyone. One day he tricked the devil himself into climbing an apple tree. Once in the tree Jack placed crosses around its base, crosses the devil could not touch. Once Jack had made the devil promise not to take his soul when he died, Stingy Jack removed the crosses and the devil climbed back down. Many years later when Jack died and tried to get into heaven St. Peter met him at the Pearly Gates and told Jack that, because he had been such a miserable person on earth, that he could not enter Heaven.
Jack then tried to enter Hell, but the devil kept his promise and would not let him enter there, either. What was "Stingy Jack" to do? He had nowhere to go, and there was no light for him to find his way. Well, it turns out Jack had a turnip with him, one of his favorite foods. Jack hollowed the turnip out and, sensing his fear, the devil tossed him an ember from the fires of hell, whereby Jack placed it in his turnip. From that day onward Jack roamed the earth without a resting place, lighting his way with his "Jack-O-Lantern." So, if you see someone walking around with a lighted turnip on Halloween eve, run for it!
There are other stories on how our carved, lighted pumpkin came to be, but this seems to be the most popular one.
According to statistics 1/4 of all candy sold in the US is purchased for Halloween. Today, according to statistics, Americans spend an estimated total of six billion dollars annually at Halloween, second only to dollars spent at Christmas time.
Happy Halloween everyone! Don't forget to carry your lighted pumpkin with you while trick or treating, wear a mask, stay away from black cats, run when you see someone with a lighted turnip, load up on tons of candy and other goodies and hopefully, for you young, unmarried women, conjure up the man of your dreams on Halloween!
Sources: Pumpkin Nook and History.com