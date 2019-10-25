COQUILLE — "Protecting Children in our Community," an educational workshop will be led by nationally recognized speaker Cory Jewell Jensen. She has worked with adult sex offenders and their families for over 30 years.
Jensen's message is based on a deep understanding of the mindset of sex offenders, allowing people to learn how to prevent the sexual abuse of children. The community is invited to take part in this event and learn how to become more aware of, and spot, predatory behaviors in adults, as well as how to spot at-risk youths.
Protecting Children in our Community will be held 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 1051 N Cedar Point Road in Coquille.
There will be a 45 minute lunch break in the middle and lunch will be provided. For more information, contact Jeremy Salleng by phone at 541-260-0091 or by email, jay31776@gmail.com.