MYRTLE POINT — Starting on Wednesday, May 1, at the first Coos Bay Farmers’ Market, the Coos County Master Food Preservers volunteers will have a booth offering free gauge testing as well as answering your food preservation questions.
Hours will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. during regular market hours and returning the first Wednesday of each month through the market season. If you can’t make it to the Farmers Market, you can always have your gauge tested at the OSU Extension Office in Myrtle Point located at 631 Alder St. Call ahead to make sure someone one is in the office; hours are 8-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
When bringing your gauge in for testing, you can leave it attached to the canner lid. You may also choose to bring the entire canner so a thorough inspection can be made of the equipment. For more information about gauge testing, to ask food preservation questions, or to just learn more about the Master Food Preserver program, contact coordinator Samantha Clayburn at 541-572-5263, ext. 25299.