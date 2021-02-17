COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Preppers will meet at noon on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
The group will meet in the big gazebo. People are encouraged to dress warm and bring a chair.
The main topic will be “Will we ever get back to normal?” It will be a discussion for the group, including what steps members are taking and what the future might hold. Preppers meetings always start with a question-and-answer period before the main topic.
This is a free public meeting for preppers in Southwestern Oregon to exchange information and ideas.
People can join the Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook or meetup.com.
