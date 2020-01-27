NORTH BEND — Start the year off right by checking your preparedness status. Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic, so all in attendance get a chance to participate. The main topic will be Preparedness Checkup. Participants will do a series of desktop exercises to determine their level of preparedness. Different scenarios will be presented. Are you prepared?
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in Southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be on their own in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.