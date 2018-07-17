COOS BAY — The Artist Loft Galley's Fall Art Contest, Sept. 4-Oct. 27, is open to all area artists, including ages 10-17. The Fall Art theme is “A Child's World.”
What expresses childhood to you? It can be through color, through images, through feelings, etc. What exemplifies childhood? It could be a memory, a portrait, a toy or anything that expresses childhood to you. What you come up with is up to you – make it personal, look inside yourself. Your work can be realistic, abstract, or ?
This show is not juried, it is guaranteed that your art work will hang for this show at the Artist Loft Gallery, at 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. The gallery will be hosting an area-wide open art show that starts Sept. 4 and and ends Oct. 27. There will be various awards for the winners.
Note this show is open to both adults (18 and over) and, for the first time, children 10-17. There will be separate awards in the Children's division, including a show as guest artist along with the winner of the Adult division.
The Gallery is inviting artists of any level who work in any medium to enter. There will be three prizes and several Honorable Mention ribbons. Entries must be brought to the Gallery by Sept. 1.
For complete details and entry blank, email grwick@gmail.com, stop by the gallery, or call the gallery at 541-756-4088.