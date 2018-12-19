COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Power Squadron will offer a Basic Boating Class (ABC-3) starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. The full course will meet the eight-hour education requirement to qualify for a Oregon Boaters Education Card. Operation of any vessel motorized with over 10 horsepower requires a OBEC.
Class will meet for 2 hours Mondays, Jan. 7, Jan. 14, and Jan. 21, and Thursdays, Jan. 10, and Jan. 17, at the Power Squadron, 90346 Guano Rock Lane in the Charleston Boat Basin.
Cost for the class is $45, and includes a 6 month membership to Coos Bay Power Squadron. If interested, call 541-888-6178 or 541-756-4408.