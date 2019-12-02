{{featured_button_text}}

COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum presents PORTALS: Doors & Windows, a multi-media art exhibition that runs from Dec. 13-Feb. 15. It opens with free public reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.

"What’s behind the green door? How do we look out upon the world around us?

The Richter Atrium Gallery and the Clare Wehrle Gallery upstairs at the Coos Art Museum will  be showing three-dimensional examples of PORTALS: Doors & Windows, as well as photographs, paintings and prints of the entryways and exits, unfolding vistas, mysterious beckoning places, that fill our lives,” said Victoria Tierney, the exhibition curator.

The artists will include: Jan Ayers, Archi Davenport, Christine Hanlon, Toni Inman, Sandy Brown Jensen, Janne LaValle, Mitch Rolichek, Sandy Schroeder, Victoria Tierney and Ruthanne McSurdy-Wong.

