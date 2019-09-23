PORT ORFORD — Coast Community Health Center invites the community to the dedication of the Auborn Center for Wellness, housed in the newly renovated Umpqua Bank Building located at 716 NE, U.S. Highway 101 in Port Orford. Ribbon cutting, tours, music and light refreshments will begin at 4 p.m. Friday Sept. 27.
The Umpqua Bank building will house a pharmacy — an absent resource in Port Orford for years — a conference room, administrative offices and exam rooms slated to open in the coming weeks.
"The ribbon cutting event is a community celebration bringing together the hard work of many people," said CCHC CEO Linda Maxon.
The ribbon cutting event precedes the Ride for Health bike event. The Ride for Health starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. This is a great way to support the future development of the Tichenor campus. Soon, construction will begin on this additional facility to be located near Driftwood School in Port Orford to support regional health and well-being.
To register or for more information, visit www.SouthCoastBikeFestival.com. All proceeds from the Sunday bike ride directly support the new facility.