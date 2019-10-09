{{featured_button_text}}
NORTH BEND — The annual Mall-O-Ween at Pony Village Mall will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

The mall is calling it "A Night so Fun it's Scary!" It's a night for all ghosts, goblins and just plain cute that promises to be fun for all ages.

Mall-O-Ween is an opportunity to trick-or-treat in a warm, dry, safe area. Candy provided and distributed by Pony Village Mall, participating tenants and other various local clubs and businesses.

Check out the bus full of candy, for all of the trick-or-treaters, presented and distributed by Mid Columbia Bus Co.

There will be a costume contest, music, games, prizes and much more.

For more information, call Pony Village Mall office at 541-756-0433 or email kara@ponyvm.com

