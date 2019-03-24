NORTH BEND — There will be a poetry reading at North Bend Public Library featuring Don Schofield and Thomas Mitchell. The reading will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6.
Don Scofield was born in Nevada and raised in Northern and Central California. He left America in 1980. Since that time he has been living and writing in Greece, traveling extensively and teaching at various universities—Greek, American and British. Fluent in Greek, a citizen of both his homeland and his adopted country (or, more precisely, the country that adopted him), he has published five poetry collections, as well as an anthology of American poets in Greece and translations of contemporary Greek poets. He has been awarded the Allen Ginsberg Award (US), the John D. Criticos Prize (UK) and a Stanley J. Seeger Writer-in-Residence Fellowship from Princeton University. His first book, Approximately Paradise, was a finalist for the Walt Whitman Award, and his translations have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and the Greek National Translation Award. He and his companion live in both Athens and Thessaloniki.
Thomas Mitchell was raised in New York and California, but has lived in Oregon since 1980. He received his Masters from California State University, Sacramento, where he studied with the poet, Dennis Schmitz. He received an MFA from the University of Montana, where he worked with Richard Hugo and Madeline De Frees. His first collection of poems, The Way Summer Ends, was published in 2016. His new book of poetry, Caribou, was released in April, 2018. His poems have appeared in many journals, including The New England Review and New Letters, and most recently in the Valparaiso Poetry Review and Miramar Magazine.