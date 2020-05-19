NORTH BEND — At 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, North Bend Public Library will host a virtual poetry reading, "Poetry in Three Voices," featuring local poet Tom Mitchell, Stan Zumbiel of Sacramento, Calif., and Liana Sakelliou of Athens, Greece.
This reading will be live via Zoom, but will be recorded and available on NBPL’s YouTube channel. To register for this concert, please click here.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Mitchell was raised in New York and California, but has lived in Oregon since 1980. He received his master's from California State University, Sacramento, where he studied with the poet Dennis Schmitz. He received an MFA from the University of Montana, where he worked with Richard Hugo and Madeline De Frees. His first collection of poems, "The Way Summer Ends," was published in 2016. His new book of poetry, "Caribou," was released in April, 2018. His poems have appeared in many journals, including The New England Review and New Letters, and most recently in Valparaiso Poetry Review and Miramar Magazine.
Zumbiel taught English in middle and high school for 35 years in suburban Sacramento, Calif. He first tried to turn his thoughts into poetry in 1967 while serving in the Navy. In January 2008 he received his MFA in Writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts. In 2016 Random Lane Press published his first book, "Standing Watch." Previously, his poems have appeared in Nimrod, Primal Urge, Convergence, and Sacramento Voices, and others. He continues to write in the Fair Oaks home that he shares with his wife Lynn.
Sakelliou is a poet, translator, critic, editor, and member of the Hellenic Authors’ Society. Currently, she is supervising the Greek and English publications of her monograph entitled "Creative Reading, Writing, and Living: Volume 2, Poetry" (co-authored with W. Schultz, Gutenberg, 2020). She is also editing the translation of H.D.’ s "Helen in Egypt," and the "Sea Garden," products of her MA seminars on “The Greek Element in H.D.’ s Poetry” for publication in the fall of 2020.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or visit the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
