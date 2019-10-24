COQUILLE — Show dates for Sawdust Theatre's holiday show have been set. “The Plight Before Christmas” by Fred J. Cusick and Diane Moore and under the direction of Kendra (Kitty) Gray and Alex Goble will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, Sunday performances will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.
Ebeneezer Humbug is about to "raise the dickens" by foreclosing on everyone in town ... on Christmas Day! He hopes to force Felicity Fuzziwig to marry him, much to the dismay of his clerk, Bob Scratchit, who also wants to marry her. Jake Marley, the partner Humbug cheated out of half a gold mine years before, appears to claim his share. Marley reminds Humbug of a happy Christmas in the past and offers a glimpse of a foreboding future Christmas if Humbug continues his evil ways. This hilarious delight includes five song parodies and puns galore.
Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $5 for children and are available by calling 541-396-4563, or at the following locations — River Cities Realty, Coquille Chamber of Commerce, or Kathryn’s Unique Gifts, all in Coquille.