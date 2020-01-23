COOS BAY — The heart-warming yet comedic tale of "She Kills Monsters" is coming to the Madrala Players' stage. "She Kills Monsters," by Qui Nguyen, will take the audience on an role-playing adventure with the game Dungeons and Dragons and through the eyes of completely average Agnes Evans. Agnes gets to see life through the eyes of her recently deceased kid sister Tilly with sensitive topics such as bullying, sexuality, mild language and even blood, fake of course. "She Kills Monsters" will be presented under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow, who has been teaching and directing at Marshfield High School for the past two years.
“This show has brought together my students in a way that is unlike any other show I’ve done before. There is swordplay, dancing, epic fights, deep emotion, nerdy jokes, love, pain, and to see these students explore the depths of this show has been wonderful. This is truly a fantastic experience,” said Gowrylow.
The show premieres Friday, Feb. 7, and will run weekends through Feb. 23 in the Drama Lab. Lights go down at Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Concessions also will be available.
A special opportunity to meet the 18 member cast and 12 technical support crew members, will be on Monday, Jan. 27. The Madrala Players will throw a mixer with a silent auction. Admission will be $8 and start at 7 p.m. Items to bid on will include but are not limited to prop weapons, time with characters and signed items. This event will be held in the Marshfield Drama Lab, and is '90s themed so wear your nicest legwarmers and bring your pogs!