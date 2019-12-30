COOS BAY — Applications will be available starting January 3, to garden at Lady Bug Landing Community Garden at 8th and Anderson in Coos Bay. You can find applications at the Anderson Avenue entrance to the garden, at McKay’s Market, and online at socoastcommunitygardens.org.
If you get your application online, make sure you have both the membership application for the South Coast Community Garden Association and the plot application to Garden at Lady Bug Landing. Mail both applications the address listed on the applications. Include a check for: the $10 fee, for each person gardening; and an additional $10, for the garden plot.
Only one plot per household, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gardeners can start gardening as early February, after an orientation.
The January work party date will be announced for Lady Bug Landing Community Garden Members soon. For more information, call 541-269-7468.