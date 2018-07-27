I have stood within 5 feet of my bees just watching them come and go and not been stung. I have sat within inches watching, out of the flight path of course, and the only time I have ever been stung by my honey bees is when I was pestering them, like when I was inspecting their hive and they had babies and honey to protect, when I crushed putting the hive back together or when I was destroying their home trying to move them.
On the other hand, I have been stung by a yellow jacket when I was minding my own business just walking through my yard. They can be real buttinskys. They are usually the ones trying to move in on my barbecue because they're meat eaters. In fact I have seen both yellow jackets and white- or bald-faced hornets literally carry off one of my honey bees. https://gardenmentors.com/garden-help/wildlife-2/beneficial-insects-and-birds-that-eat-insect-pests/
I discovered bumblebees actually sting. Although I wouldn't have believed it. It happened when I tried to investigate a nest. My son and his friend were removing some insulation under my house and discovered a bee's nest. They wouldn't work anymore until I took care of it. With a little too much confidence that bumble bees didn't sting I peeled back a layer of insulation and was attacked. And dang it hurt, just as bad as any of the other stings I've had. That queen was hot and aggressive. A bit like a mama bear, she came after me.
Recently I had my son and his bff remove some insulation from under my house. It's open and …
Are all bees capable of stinging or even biting? I bet they are. But I've closely watched a variety of bees I can't name, doing what they do, and not been stung.
I've stomped through the path of alkali bees living in the sidewalk in front of my friend's house, no stings and none reported by any of the family. They have been there for years and become active as soon as it warms up to around 70.
So every bee has a different season, life span, and personality trait.
Just yesterday I was sitting on my deck watching honey bees on the garlic, the bumblers floating about and I noticed a new variety of bees playing on the flowers next to my stairs. I couldn't identify the new bees but thought that they really could be mistaken as honey bees or yellow jackets by someone who can't tell them apart. The new bee could be a variety of leaf cutter or sweat bee. Of the nearly 200,000 varieties of bees in America approximately 50,000 take up residence in Oregon.
Honey bees only sting once then they leave this life. Which is why they don't sting for fun.
Yellow jackets are another story. When they zero in on you they can come back again and again. What makes their sting so different? Yellow jackets feed on nasty dead rotting things. Guess which bee is rated the most aggressive? Yellow jackets, a type of wasp. Hornets also are a type of wasp. They can nest in the ground and all kinds of places.
I have stood and sat near paper wasp nests and not been stung. But if you start messing with their home they too will come after you.
Each little pollinator has a preferred plant. So if you don't like honey bees get rid of the flowers they like. They will be happy to go visit somewhere else. In fact get rid of all your plants because yellow jackets like aphids.
Honey bees sometimes get blamed for the sins of other stingers. Can they misbehave? You bet. Even the gentlest soul has limits.