COOS BAY — Pigs on the Wing's Tribute to Pink Floyd returns with their "Wish You Were Here" tour. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Egyptian Theatre with showtime at 7:30.
Following the highly acclaimed "Dark Side of the Moon," Pink Floyd captivated listeners with another masterpiece in "Wish You Were Here," by delving deep into a heady and spacious pallet of songs with themes of distaste towards the music business, alienation, as well as a prominent tribute to founding member Syd Barrett.
Fans can expect Pigs on the Wing to deliver a precise, hard-hitting, true-to-the-music performance of the classic 1975 "Wish You Were Here" album — melded seamlessly with Pigs on the Wing's trademark willingness to explore the improvisational side of Pink Floyd's music and to let their own musical strengths guide the journey.
In addition, this year's production will showcase a full second set of carefully curated Pink Floyd music from throughout the Roger Waters era, including the hits and some deep cuts as well. In the spirit of Pink Floyd, Pigs on the Wing's "Wish You Were Here" 2020 production features a multidimensional visual and sonic representation of Floyds extravagant and immersive live show experience that is not to be missed.
Advance tickets are $22 and may be purchased through www.brownpapertickets.com or $25 at the Egyptian Theatre box office.