NORTH BEND — In conjunction with Financial Literacy Month, First Interstate Bank sponsors an annual Piggy Bank Contest and participates in the American Bankers Teach Children to Save Day during the month of April.
Teach Children to Save is a national campaign that raises awareness about the important role banks and bankers play in helping young people develop lifelong savings habits. Each year, bank employees meet with students and teach them the importance of saving.
The Piggy Bank Contest is designed to add a creative and fun element to Financial Literacy. The contest has three age categories: 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 years old. Piggy Banks will be on display for two weeks when the top two Piggy Banks in each age category: 1st place, $25; and 2nd place, $15; winners will be announced.
Students are encouraged to be creative and have fun. Piggy Banks can be made from recycled materials such as milk cartons, soda/water bottles, laundry soap boxes, etc. They can be named, dressed and decorated any way to make it unique.
Piggy Banks will be displayed throughout the branch for our customers and employees to vote on till Friday, May 10. Winners in each age category will be notified on May 13. Photos will be taken and treats/refreshment will be provided to the winners at the branch.
Each participant will be given a small treat for participation.
Completed entry forms and Piggy Banks should be delivered to First Interstate Bank at the Pony Village Mall by Tuesday, April 30, for display.