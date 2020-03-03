COOS BAY — Piano players of all ages and all levels are invited to participate in the International Piano Day Celebration being held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay on Saturday, March 28.
“Piano Day, an annual worldwide event founded by a group of like-minded people, takes place on the 88th day of the year – and in 2020 it’s March 28. It's because of the number of keys on the instrument being celebrated," said an organizers. "The aim of the day is to create a platform for piano related projects in order to promote the development of musical dimensions and to continue sharing the centuries-old joy of playing piano. Piano Day welcomes all kinds of piano lovers — young and old, amateur and professional, of any musical direction – to join in this year’s festivities.”
From 1-4 p.m. students may perform one piece with the more advanced players performing one or two pieces. Memorization is not required. This event is for piano music only, so no additional instruments, and no vocals. Four-hand (duet) pieces are welcome as well. Donations will go to Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival Piano Campaign.
Deadline for registration is 6 p.m. Monday, March 9. Registration information and forms are available at http://katemusic.com/piano_day.
For additional information on Piano Day, visit https://www.pianoday.org/.
