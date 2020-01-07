Jean Carter, photographer and digital artist extraordinaire, will be the featured presenter for Bay Area Artists Association at their nest monthly meeting.
There’s no doubt about it! Digital art (computer generated or enhanced on the computer) has made a place for itself in the world of art. When PhotoShop made it possible for us to manipulate photographs and artwork, artists began to experiment on the computer screen. It allowed them to alter what they saw by adding color, line, shape, texture, pattern, brightness and shadow. The finished work, however, was not accepted by galleries and art museums as it deviated from the norm of the time.
Ms. Carter, retired from teaching in the public schools after 24 years in 1995, to become a full-time photographer. Before that, it was just a hobby she enjoyed in order to bond with her son. When his life was tragically taken in an automobile accident, she signed up for a photography class they had planned to take together.
“For 10 years photography was just a weekend hobby; but driving to work became more difficult with each passing year. There was always something that begged to be photographed, a sunrise over the bay, maple leaves backlit against the sky, or wildflowers blooming along the road,” said Carter.
Four years later the editor of "Outdoor Photographer" selected her photos for publication in their magazine and calendar. Then came acceptance by the prestigious "Inner Reflection" calendar published by the "Self-Realization Fellowship."
Her photos have been sold worldwide in 36 countries with a list of publications including "Hallmark" greeting cards, "Easter Seals" calendar, "Sierra Club," "Smith-Western" postcards, and "Falcon Press." Her name may be found accompanying many articles and more of her photos have been published in "Oregon Coast" magazine and "Northwest Travel."
Her impressive career was capped by her teaming up with Darrell Gulin, a professional photographer, and together they taught workshops in photography on the Oregon coast and in national and state parks throughout the western United States. Currently her work is marketed by two photo stock agencies, "Danita Delimont" in Seattle and "Agefoto Stock" in Barcelona, Spain, and New York. Her work has received awards of Best of Show and a First Place with a sizable monetary inclusion.
When Coos Art Museum purchased the U.S. Post Office building at 235 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay, Jean Carter was one of the volunteers who helped organize the interior of the museum at the new location. She has been a member of the Artists Loft Gallery showing her exciting new digital art.
She's semi-retired from her career in photography, but still carries her camera with her everywhere she goes. She enjoys her new passion of creating unique art from photos which she alters using the many tools available in PhotoShop and various plug-in filters. Her use of brilliant color flashes takes the viewer to never-before seen places in the imagination. Her work is exciting and new, begging the trends to change and take a new look at digital art. She calls her work, “Images Gone Wild!”
Bay Area Artists Association meets at 6 p.m. every third Thursday of each month in the upstairs classroom of Coos Art Museum. To learn more about the organization go to www.bayareaartistsassociation.org. Artists and arts patrons are welcome to attend the meetings and to join BAAA.