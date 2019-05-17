REEDSPORT — Memorial Weekend in Reedsport begins with a Patriotic Parade that starts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The Parade forms at Highland Elementary School and proceeds down Highway 101 to it’s terminus at the Hahn Park War Memorial. The Parade is about 1.3 miles in length.
At approximately 3 p.m. a War Memorial Service will begin to honor the fallen and pay tribute to those that bore the burden of our nation’s defense. Our Guest of Honor will be Ron Van Vlack, Past Commander of The Point-Man Ministries of Post 101 in Coos Bay.
A “Meet, Greet, and Honor” reception will be held in the Lobby of the Pacific Auditorium at the Reedsport Community Charter School will start approximately at 4 p.m. Photos and memorabilia of local veterans, children’s patriotic art work will be displayed and selected veterans will be awarded “Quilts of Honor” by the “Treadbarers,” all in honor of their service.
All are invited to the Presbyterian Church next door for a “Veterans Dinner.” The dinner is free for all Veterans, and open to all for a contribution. The doors will open at 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a large variety of your favorites contributed by our local restaurants, including a wonderful spread of desserts.
To complete the evening, a Patriotic Concert will open with a tribute to each branch of service, and those that served. What follows will be a celebration of song and rhythm from a regional musical combo known as Mo’ Jo Boogie. They want you to “move and groove” and enjoy an evening of “Funk, Blues and R & B.” The concert is free! Any contributions would be greatly appreciated.
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, a cemetery service will be held by the American Legion at
The Masonic Cemetery on Longwood Drive. The Service will begin at 10 a.m.
Enjoy your Memorial Weekend and take time to give “A Salute in Remembrance” to the men and women who served and are serving our nation in times of war and peace.