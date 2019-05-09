COOS BAY — Pat Snyder will lead an Artist Studio Group, a 2-D peer work group of adults who are experienced artists, starting Wednesday, May 29, at Coos Art Museum. Class size is limited. Artists will work on their own project(s) alongside their peers gleaning insight and inspiration from one another. Artist Studio Group is facilitated, not instructed by Pat Snyder. Any two dimensional media — painting, drawing, including oil pastels, printmaking, collage, papers, even found objects is acceptable. Toxic mediums (oil, enamels, turps, alcohol, etc.) are not acceptable.
Class will meet 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. starting May 29. Cost for all eight Wednesday sessions, May 29-Sept. 4, is $90 or $75 to CAM members. Registration ends May 28. For online registration, visit www.coosart.org or contact the Art Education Dept. at 541-267-3901.