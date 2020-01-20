REEDSPORT — Paint during a step-by-step guided class at Mindpower Gallery. The next Sip and Paint with Karylynn Keppol will be Saturday, Feb. 8. Class with 10 or more students will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the gallery, but registration is required.
Students are asked to arrive by 5:15 to get checked in and settled with their refreshments so class starts on time. Cost is $40 per person, includes all your supplies and one glass of wine. Additional beverages will be available.
To register, call or text 541-271-2485.