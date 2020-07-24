NORTH BEND — On Thursday, July 31 at 3 p.m., artist Janne LaValle will lead a “paint along” via Zoom for the North Bend Public Library.
While everyone is welcome to register, the first 14 North Bend residents to sign up will be given paint, canvas and brushes to use to paint along.
LaValle, a resident of Lakeside, is an award-winning artist with a specialty in murals. She has shepherded amateur artists through paint alongs in coastal Oregon, Southern California and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
For those planning to paint along, LaValle’s scene will use phthalo blue, primary yellow, crimson, burnt umber and white. Ultramarine blue may be substituted for the phthalo. For brushes, she will be using a half-inch bright, a quarter flat and a tiny thin brush. As LaValle says, “In art talk: a Princeton #8 bright, a #4 bright, and a 0 or smaller 2/0 liner-rigger.”
Other supplies people will need will be something is use as a palate (a plate works well), water and paper towels.
For more information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or visit their website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
