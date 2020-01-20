COOS BAY — If painting the human portrait is a puzzle or mystery, then learn techniques in a class offered by watercolor artist Liv Drahos. Adults with some experience will be taught ways to unlock the secrets to painting facial features and skin tones. Drahos will help participants capture a realistic likeness of their subject. She will help people bring their painting to life with step-by-step processes.
Classes will be held Thursdays 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Coos Art Museum. Class will begin Jan. 30 and meet each week through Feb. 27.
Class price, $75 to CAM members, and $90 to non-members, includes a $10 supply fee. Bring brushes, paints, palette, and all the other gear needed to be comfortable and have fun. Enough materials to participate will be furnished, but it is recommended artist bring additional supplies to enhance their experience.