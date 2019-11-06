I have been fairly hands-off with my bees this year. The swarm that moved in Oct. 13, 2018, wintered over and then died off this spring. I don't know if I rolled my queen when I was inspecting or if she was just old and tired. Rolling is when you accidentally smoosh or injure your queen.
I was pretty discouraged, helplessly watching my bees dwindle down to nothing. The remaining bees couldn't even produce an emergency queen because there just wasn't any brood (larve).
I related my sad tale at the next Coos County Beekeepers club meeting where Shigeo Oku, my mentor from the online OSU beekeeping course, took pity on me and offered me a split. A split is basically fresh brood without a queen, and some worker bees.
The bees create a few special queen cells around a few select larve, then start feeding them Royal Jelly. In about 3 weeks, the first queen to hatch goes around neutralizing the competition. Neutralizing is a nice word for killing.
Then the queen, during the first good weather gets out to find drone suitors — plural — on what's called a mating flight. She somehow locates the drone congregation area, a secret males-only club, and then she acquires as much mating material as nature will allow. No explaining required.
My little mama thankfully found a healthy group of guys. Their offspring fill two deep Langstroth hive boxes.
I carefully treated that split for varroa mites. A new method, developed by Randy Oliver, of laying oxalic acid/glycerin soaked shop towels over the brood. I have been very happy with the results. This is the strongest hive I've ever had with the fewest varroa mites ever littering the bottom board.
In fact the hive is so happy that on warm days I worry they are preparing to split, literally. The first time I saw all that activity I threw a towel across the front of the hive and blocked off most the entrance to slow down what could have been robbing.
A few days later the same level of activity. A lot of pollen going in though. Really busy bees.
I can smell the honey.
I brought an empty hive up and placed it along side as a precautionary measure. The vacant box has food and lemongrass oil on a cotton ball, just in case. Lemongrass oil is used to bait bees.
Monday, Nov. 4, I had inspected the bottom board and noted a few mites, not many but enough to think the treatment strips needed refreshing. I finally got the courage to open up the boxes. When I got inside they had removed most of the strips I'd placed back in August. I was surprised to discover how heavy the top box was with honey and bees.
I got right to business because they were not in the mood. I have several sore spots as a reminder how territorial they can be.
I went clear around to the back of the house to shed my bee hood-jacket and pants that will go directly into the wash. I don't want to make the mistake of checking on them again covered in their attack scent!