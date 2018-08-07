COOS BAY — The Oregon Humanities Conversation Project series will wrap up with the final presentation set for from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Coos History Museum. This is a free event, open to the public.
The Oregon Humanities Conversation Project brings Oregonians together to talk across differences, beliefs, and backgrounds about important issues and ideas. Guest speaker Chi Mei Tam will present the program, entitled “Showing Up, What Does It Mean to Belong to a Community?”
Being part of a community is an essential need for all of us. It is a place where we find others who share common ground, where our values and identities are reflected. Community is also a place where we are supported and thrive. Join facilitator Chi Mei Tam in this conversation to explore what it means to be part of a community. What does it look like when community shows up for you and vice versa? How does it work? To what extent are shared values and identities in our community enough or not enough to help us thrive?
Chi Mei Tam is an intersex, genderqueer, Chinese American immigrant who grew up in a working class immigrant family in Oakland, Calif. They are passionate about the intersections between queerness, race, and class. They moved to Southern Oregon in 2014 and established a rural healing land space for queer, trans, and intersex people of color. They are the founder of EarthRoots, a forty-acre land space for QTIPOC to do individual and collective healing and wellness work in Myrtle Creek, Ore.
For more information, visit the museum website at cooshistory.org.