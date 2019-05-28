COOS BAY — The Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative has planned more educational and volunteer events during June in Coos County. On Tuesday, June 4th, Dina Pavlis will be giving an educational talk at the Coos History Museum as part of their First Tuesday Talks speaker series. The talks begins at 6:30 p.m. The talk is free for Coos History Museum members or included with paid museum admission of $7.
On Saturday, June 8th, a volunteer work party will be held 10 a.m.-noon at the Sandtracks Picnic Area on Horsfall Road, in North Bend. Bring shovels or spades, loppers, trees saws, gloves, a sweatshirt or jackets, and drinking water. Sturdy closed-toe shoes, long pants, and a hat are recommended. Tools will be available to borrow for any volunteer who does not have their own.
Directions: From North Bend north on US Highway 101 across the McCullough Bridge. Turn Left onto Transpacific Highway. Go approximately one mile and turn Right onto Horsfall Road. Go approximately one mile and turn Left into the Sandtracks Picnic Area.
Questions? Contact Jeff Malik, ODRC Outreach Coordinator at info@saveoregondunes.org or by calling 541-743-8755.