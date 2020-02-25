COOS BAY — The Oregon Coast Music Association announces its 2020 Festival art image presentation at the Winter Fest musical events, Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. The Festival Art Image was created by local artist Susan Chambers. The following provides details about the image:
Octavius is back! After being released to a marine garden at Cape Arago last year, he returned to Sunset Bay this year to play with some new friends from the deep. Tucker, a tiger rockfish, is complementing Octavius' cello performance by playing the trombone. Lacking fins long enough to reach the trombone slide, Octavius is working the slide while Tucker provides the "oomph" to give the trombone its signature sound. Clarence the Dungeness crab is conducting them both in their duet, "The Solemn Sounds of Sunset Bay."
Chambers built on the popularity of Octavius' one-octopus symphony image of 2019, bringing him back to reprise his performance — but this time he has friends! Like last year, this piece is filled with a couple Easter eggs, hidden objects or items with special meaning. This year they are subtle. Tucker, the name for the tiger rockfish, is named after Chambers’s family's dog who passed away in August. Clarence the Dungeness crab has the same moniker as a Dungeness crab painted on an undersea mural in a room at her parents' home. The tickets Octavius holds have the same numbers as the tickets given to her parents for the unveiling event last year. Chambers tells us that Sunset Bay, the setting of the image, is “one of my favorite places in the whole world!”
You have free articles remaining.
More information about all events, tickets and locations visit http://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/ or contact the office via phone: 541-267-0938 or email staff@oregoncoastmusic.org.