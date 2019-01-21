COOS BAY - The Oregon Coast Music Association is happy to renew its commitment to music education and partnership with regional schools for a special seminar and performance at 10 a.m. Friday Feb. 8, at Marshfield High School auditorium.
Three members of the OCMA Festival Orchestra will provide a workshop for interested students of music and musical performance. The event is open to any interested students. The OCMA String Trio consists of Erin Ratzlaf, cello; Karen Hilley, violin; and Shelley Mathewson, viola. These three Portland area musicians and music educators perform regularly with several regional symphony orchestras and music festivals. They will perform with the 41st Annual OCMA Festival Orchestra in July, where each year over 80 musicians travel from across the United States and Canada to perform three classical concerts during the Festival.
For additional information about the event, contact Amber Yester ayester@nbend.k12.or.us. For information about this and other OCMA events, visit http://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/ or call 541-267-0938