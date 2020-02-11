COOS BAY — The Oregon Coast Music Association announces its 2020 Winter Fest schedule of musical events and learning opportunities. The OCMA has organized three events for the last weekend of February (including the first day of March) to celebrate music education and enrichment. Each of the events highlights the importance of music education and mentoring and celebrates creative musical experiences in live audiences. These events will be partnered with the special revealing of the Festival’s Art Image for 2020.
Friday, Feb. 28, 9:30-11:30 a.m. — Education Workshop. Two Oregon based performers and educators and members of the Association’s Festival Orchestra: Violists Michelle (Shelly) Mathewson and Sharon Eng who perform as Madrona Viola Duo will lead an educational workshop for area students at Marshfield High School Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 28.
The event is coordinated with North Bend and Marshfield schools. This opportunity is part of the youth outreach programs of OCMA. The musicians will provide an interactive performance and discussion for the students. OCMA's mission is to involve, enrich and inspire the community by providing quality classical music and creative musical experiences.
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2 p.m. — Madrona Viola Duo afternoon chamber concert, Sprague Gallery of the Coos History Museum.
This concert is a benefit for the youth activities of OCMA and includes a hosted catered reception following the performance. The duo artists Mathewson and Eng have extensive experience in string performance and education and perform in venues throughout North America and abroad. Their duo has developed a noteworthy reputation playing a wide range of music spanning Bach, Bartok and Beatles to Ysaye and Zipolli. Tickets ($40 members; $50 non-members) for the benefit are available at the association office or on the OCMA website.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m. — Musical tribute to Matt Utal, Black Market Gourmet. The weekend concludes with a jazz chamber music tribute to Coos Bay educator mentor and performer Matt Utal. Jazz saxophonist, clarinetist and flutist Aaron Johnson partners with guitarist, composer and educator Phil Robson and bassist Dave Captein to provide this special musical benefit.
Johnson, based in New York City, performs in the commercial and classical music worlds and is one of a new generation of mainstream jazz musicians to embrace older styles of jazz and the great American songbook. Robson has been part of the New York scene since 2015, after developing a strong career in native UK. Although well known for his playing jazz professionally, his versatile skills and love for all kinds of music include performance in rock, soul, folk, and Latin bands. Captein is an accomplished performer on both string bass and bass guitar, having worked as a professional musician for over 35 years in the Pacific Northwest. A music graduate of Western Washington University and the University of Washington, Captein has performed in a broad range of situations, from symphonic performances to studio and club work, as well as many jazz concerts and festivals around the country and in Europe.
The Sunday afternoon concert includes a special hosted catered reception. Tickets ($40 members; $50 non-members) for the benefit are available at the association office or on the OCMA website.
More information about all events, tickets, and locations visit http://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/ or contact the office via phone, 541-267-0938, or email staff@oregoncoastmusic.org.