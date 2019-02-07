YACHATS — The Oregon Coast Honey Lovers Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Yachats Commons will offer the opportunity to taste a variety of locally produced honeys and meads, as well as a chance to learn about attracting pollinators to the garden, beekeeping, and bee species and behaviors.
Jeffrey Warren, one of the festival's presenters, says, "The time as never been more important for consumers, young and old and everyone in between, to attain more understanding about our pollinators. We have come a great distance in learning about where our food comes from (why not honey?) and how it finds its way to your table."
The event features speakers, displays, vendors, children’s puppet shows, honey and mead tastings, information on beekeeping, pollinators, and pollinator-friendly landscaping. Around town find special dishes and beverages featuring honey, as well as themed goods and crafts.
From 5-9 p.m. attend a Honey Hoedown in the Yachats Commons Pavilion for a $5 cover fee. This fun event includes a toasty bonfire and live music by RED DIESEL (6-9 p.m.) Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., meat and vegetarian sliders and slaw will be available for purchase for $15.
Sarah Kincaid on the Weird and Wonderful Bees of Oregon; Dr. Sagili on Honey Bees: Insights on Some Fascinating Bee Behaviors and the Africanized Bee; Andrea Shonnard from Shonnard's Nursery on Designing a Pollinator Garden; and Fred Selby on The Medicinal Properties of Honey.
Intended as a family fun event, the Oregon Coast Honey Lovers Festival will have plenty for all ages to enjoy. For the little ones but also to be enjoyed by adults, there will be two special puppet presentations on honeybees by Penny’s Puppet Productions - one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.
Admission to the festival is $5, 12 and younger admitted free. For more information visit yachats.org.