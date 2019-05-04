COOS BAY — The Oregon Coast Historical Railway will celebrate Coos County Train Day on Saturday, May 11, with tours, food and live music at the group’s museum and display area at 766 S. First St. (US 101 North), Coos Bay. The event is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the driving of the Golden Spike that linked the transcontinental railroad in 1869, members of the Dolphin Players community theater group will appear in period costumes and offer re-enactments of the historical event, and share information about the local railroad group’s equipment and restoration projects.
Most of the equipment can be boarded for a “hands-on” look, including the group’s signature piece, a 1922 Baldwin steam locomotive that ran in the local woods for 40 years. Also climb aboard a diesel locomotive, three cabooses, two Log Bronc pond boats, a vintage Caterpillar tractor, and a small switcher engine that worked at the Panama Canal and Bonneville Dam. Visitors can also view a vintage steam crane, as well as the group’s latest acquisition, the double-flywheel 80-hp Fairbanks Morse engine that powered the swing-span railroad bridge over Coos Bay.
Also on display will be the Snug Harbor Railroad, a miniature steam train that ran in Charleston from the late 1950s to the 80s. The group’s museum holds hundreds of artifacts, photos and tools.
There will be free hot dogs, pizza, water, cake and ice cream. Live music with a railroad theme is also planned.
The museum and display area is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays year round from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 541-297-6130 for information.