COOS BAY — The 2020 Oregon Coast Film Festival will be held on Jan. 24-25, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway, Coos Bay.
The film festival is an exhibition of Oregon films, filmmakers, cinematographers and photographers. The two-day festival's program includes documentary films and shorts, photography, student films and selected feature film(s). These presentations will be shown in three sessions.
2019 Oregon Coast Film Festival poster was designed by Brandon Parks, Bandon High School, class of 2019.
Celebrating the seventh season, the film festival continues to focus on the culture, history, environment and recreation of Oregon and the surrounding region.
"We continue to receive outstanding short films entered into the film festival,” said festival founder and curator Dave Wilhite, adding, “Again this year, we have several southern Oregon artists represented in the program.”
A local highlight in the film festival is "Samurai in the Oregon Sky,” by filmmaker Ilana Sol. The subject of the film is the famed aerial bombing over southern Oregon during WWII and the Japanese pilot’s story of peace and reconciliation with the people and community of Brookings, Oregon.
Other local artists who will be showing at the festival include Rachel Gates from Southern Oregon and Marshfield High School graduate Hannah Mason.
"I see the film festival as another platform for these artists to exhibit their work," said Wilhite and "It’s local and a great venue at the Egyptian Theatre.”
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and a 3 p.m. matinee with a festival showing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Friday and Saturday night's presentations will feature photography and short films. The Saturday matinee will spotlight short documentaries along with a feature film.
Tickets are $7 with all-festival passes available for $15 online at Eventbrite.com or at the door.
For more information about the festival, visit OregonCoastFilmFestival.org or find Oregon Coast Film Festival on Facebook.