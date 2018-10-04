COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee are proud to host award-winning filmmaker Dr. Jesse Dizard and his film series from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway, Coos Bay.
Dizard’s three short documentaries will be featured as part of the Oregon Coast Film Festival and include: “Stolen Paradise”, “Mr. Tanimoto’s Journey” and “Beginning of the End.”
These films explore a range of topics, including water rights and management in Northern California, experiences of internment in the Tule Lake Segregation Center, and the tragic and heroic story of the Modoc War. The filmmaker will lead a discussion and Q&A following the films.
Dizard is a professor and chairman of the Anthropology Department at California State University, Chico. Professor Dizard previously taught anthropology and sociology at Southwestern from 1997-2002.
The Oregon Coast Film Festival is a three-day event featuring four film screening sessions and dozens of short films. Admission to each session is $7 per person, or $15 to attend all three days of the festival. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and at the Egyptian Theatre prior to the screening sessions.
For more information on the Film Festival and Dr. Dizard’s film series, please see the festival website, www.oregoncoastfilmfestival.org or contact Sara Keene at 541-888-7127, sara.keene@socc.edu.