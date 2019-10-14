COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Oregon Coast Culinary Institute is busy preparing for the sixth annual Oktoberfest Dinner to be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at OCCI on the Southwestern campus. The festive event features an extensive menu of cold meats, sausages, pretzels, action stations featuring tempting side dishes and delicious traditional desserts. Proceeds from the event benefit Southwestern’s Family Center and the South Coast Chapter of Oregon’s Association for the Education of Young Children.
Tickets for the event are $32 in advance or $35 at the door.
This is the second year OCCI is offering a “Night Out” package which includes two tickets for the evening and child care for children under 12 at Southwestern’s Family Center. Tickets for the package are $90. Email the Family Center to reserve a spot: Natalie.lo@socc.edu.
Seating at the Oktoberfest is limited to just 100 guests so it is advised to get tickets soon. For tickets, call Shawn Warren at 541-888-7309 or email her at shawn.warren@socc.edu.