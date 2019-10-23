COOS BAY — Coos Bay Area Soroptimists and the Department of Human Services will partner for the 16th annual Operation Backpacks for Kids to benefit children displaced from violence, neglect and drug-affected homes into emergency foster care.
According to DHS, children taken from their homes and placed in foster care face a double trauma. They suddenly lose their parents, clothing, toys, school supplies and even their toothbrush. What would you need if you were taken from your home with no warning?
Coos Bay Soroptimists are asking for your help as they launch their 16th annual collection.
Early donations will be taken at several locations throughout the bay area and Coos County. The group is seeking NEW backpacks, jeans, T-shirts, tennis shoes, and hygiene products such as soaps, shampoo, toothbrushes and tooth paste. Also important are infant supplies, underwear, quilts/blankets, books or journals for all ages from infant to teen. Drop locations include Coos Bay and North Bend Bi-Mart Stores, the Coos Bay Visitor Center and K-DOCK Radio.
The final push to collect all needed items will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Coos Bay and North Bend Bi-Mart stores.
For more information, contact Myra Powers at 541-269-1666 or visit www.KDCQ.com for drop locations and donation ideas.
Soroptimists is an international volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world.