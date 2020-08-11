NORTH BEND — A night at the Liberty is always filled with glamour, stars and excitement. The next show at the Liberty will again be online. It’s the annual Masque Awards, honoring special performances by actors and showing video clips of the past season shows.
This is normally a live awards show, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the online version of the show will premiere on the theater's website, thelibertytheatre.org at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15. For those who can't make that day and time, the show will be available on the website after the premiere.
The Masque Awards is a Little Theatre on the Bay event, based on the Tony Awards for Broadway shows or the Oscars in Hollywood. A long-standing tradition, the awards have been given every year since 1949. This awards night is a tribute to the outstanding performances at LTOB for the season, and special awards are given for local people who support the theater in different ways.
Balloting is done only by members who have seen each show. Show directors and the LTOB board determines the nominations, and the members submit a secret ballot at the end of the season when the votes are tabulated.
The performance award categories are areas such as best actor, best actress, best supporting roles, juvenile, newcomer and cameo. Service to the theater awards are: Robert Yantis community service award, Ralph Moe director’s award, Love award and volunteer of the year.
